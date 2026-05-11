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Explosion Damages Dutch Building Planned for Asylum Seeker Housing
(MENAFN) An explosion has caused damage to a building in the Dutch city of Den Bosch that is intended to be used for housing asylum seekers, according to regional reports.
Authorities said the incident occurred over the weekend at a former police station located on De Beverspijken, near the boundary between Engelen and Den Bosch. Police believe an explosive device was used earlier in the weekend, which resulted in damage to a window of the building.
The damage was discovered after a passerby alerted authorities on Sunday evening. Following the report, an explosives specialist was deployed to the scene. Investigators also found remnants of fireworks and a liquid substance, which have been collected as evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.
The building is situated in a business park and is planned by the municipality to accommodate around 50 unaccompanied minor asylum seekers.
The project has previously faced public opposition, with protests reported in the surrounding area and occasional disruptions affecting nearby roads and highways.
Local authorities have conducted several informational meetings with residents and business owners, and an additional online consultation session is scheduled to take place on Monday.
Authorities said the incident occurred over the weekend at a former police station located on De Beverspijken, near the boundary between Engelen and Den Bosch. Police believe an explosive device was used earlier in the weekend, which resulted in damage to a window of the building.
The damage was discovered after a passerby alerted authorities on Sunday evening. Following the report, an explosives specialist was deployed to the scene. Investigators also found remnants of fireworks and a liquid substance, which have been collected as evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.
The building is situated in a business park and is planned by the municipality to accommodate around 50 unaccompanied minor asylum seekers.
The project has previously faced public opposition, with protests reported in the surrounding area and occasional disruptions affecting nearby roads and highways.
Local authorities have conducted several informational meetings with residents and business owners, and an additional online consultation session is scheduled to take place on Monday.
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