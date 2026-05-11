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BIST 100 Opens Lower as Markets React to Global Oil, Currency Movements
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s main stock index, the BIST 100, began Monday’s trading session in negative territory, opening at 15,025.99 points, representing a decline of 0.24% or 36.66 points, according to market data.
The index had closed the previous week slightly higher, gaining 0.15% to reach 15,062.65 points, with total daily trading volume recorded at approximately 235 billion liras, equivalent to about $5.18 billion.
By mid-morning trading hours, exchange rates showed the Turkish lira at 45.3820 against the US dollar, 53.4560 against the euro, and 61.7650 against the British pound.
In commodity markets, gold was priced at $4,673.60 per ounce, while Brent crude futures were trading near the $105 per barrel level, reflecting continued volatility in global energy markets.
The subdued opening in equities comes amid broader market sensitivity to international developments, particularly fluctuations in energy prices and foreign exchange movements.
The index had closed the previous week slightly higher, gaining 0.15% to reach 15,062.65 points, with total daily trading volume recorded at approximately 235 billion liras, equivalent to about $5.18 billion.
By mid-morning trading hours, exchange rates showed the Turkish lira at 45.3820 against the US dollar, 53.4560 against the euro, and 61.7650 against the British pound.
In commodity markets, gold was priced at $4,673.60 per ounce, while Brent crude futures were trading near the $105 per barrel level, reflecting continued volatility in global energy markets.
The subdued opening in equities comes amid broader market sensitivity to international developments, particularly fluctuations in energy prices and foreign exchange movements.
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