Ryan Reynolds Praises 'Fearless' Blake Lively In Mother's Day Tribute

Ryan Reynolds' Mother's Day Tribute

Ryan Reynolds shared an adorable Mother's Day post for wife Blake Lively just days after the legal dispute linked to 'It Ends with Us' came to an end. The actor took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to post pictures with Blake Lively and praised her for being "kind" and "fearless." In the pictures, the couple could be seen relaxing together and posing near a waterfall, wearing ponchos. "I appreciate this mother beyond measure," Reynolds wrote. "She is kind. She is fearless. She's the absolute love of my life and to our four little kids, she's the life of their love."

Take a look Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively got married in 2012 and are parents to four children: James, Inez, Betty and Olin.

'It Ends with Us' Legal Dispute Settled

The post came just days after Blake Lively and actor-director Justin Baldoni reached a settlement in their legal battle linked to the film 'It Ends with Us.' The dispute, as per PEOPLE magazine, began in December 2024 after Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and alleging there was an attempt to damage her reputation during the film's release. Baldoni later filed a countersuit against Lively and Reynolds. Reports said his case was dismissed in June 2025. On May 4, legal teams for both sides confirmed that they had reached an agreement to end the legal dispute before the trial in New York.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively recently made an appearance at the Met Gala wearing an archival Atelier Versace gown. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)