Harbhajan Hails CSK's Urvil Patel For Record-Levelling 13-Ball Fifty

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh hailed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Urvil Patel after he smashed a record-levelling 13-ball fifty against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday.

Following a disastrous start to their campaign with three successive losses, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side continues to inch closer to the playoff spot, reaching fifth place in the table with their sixth win of the season at Chennai on Sunday. Urvil had a massive role to play in this win, as he demolished a potent LSG bowling attack with a 23-ball 65 during a chase of 204 runs, which consisted of two fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of above 282.

'One for the future': Harbhajan on Urvil's six-hitting

Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Match Centre Live', Harbhajan spoke on how Shivam Dube finally stepped up during the chase, finishing off the 10-run deficit by smashing Aiden Markram for two sixes in the start of the final over and pointed out how Urvil snatched the match from LSG's hands with his six-hitting, calling him as "the one for the future".

"The first six sixes seemed like he had decided to target just one area, cow corner, and he kept going for it. Some amazing hitting there from Urvil Patel. Then Shivam Dube finished the match with those two sixes. He did not get much of a chance in the last couple of games, but when the moment came and two big hits were needed against a part-time spinner, he was not going to miss," he said.

"It was a must-win game for Chennai Super Kings. LSG must be disappointed because they had the game and let it slip with those dropped catches and middle-order batting. Their season has been like that; they come close, but the opposition repeatedly wins the big moments, and it was Urvil in this game. On a pitch where batting was not all that easy, the way he struck the ball was commendable. He is definitely one for the future," he added.

Urvil Patel's T20 career at a glance

In seven matches for CSK, Urvil has made 178 runs at an average of 25.42 and a strike rate of 225.01, with a fifty. This season, he has made 110 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 234.04. In 61 T20s, Urvil has scored 1,535 runs at an average of 26.92 and a strike rate of 182.52, including three centuries and five fifties. His 28-ball century for Gujarat against Tripura in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) is the second-fastest T20 ton of all time and the fastest by an Indian.

CSK vs LSG: How the match unfolded

Coming to the match, CSK opted to bowl first, but a one-man show from Josh Inglis (85 in 33 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes) made them pay. However, Jamie Overton (3/36) and Noor Ahmed (1/24) made sure the Men in Yellow made a comeback, causing LSG to collapse from 92/1 to 130/5. It was a cameo from Shahbaz Ahmed (43* in 25 balls, with three fours and three sixes).

CSK during the chase, Sanju Samson (28 in 14 balls, with three fours and two sixes) put an impactful 45-run stand with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (42 in 28 balls, with three fours and two sixes), who got to enjoy some masterful hitting from Urvil in their rapid 81 run stand in 34 balls. Urvil tied with Rajasthan Royals (RR) star Yashasvi Jaiswal for the fastest IPL fifty in 13 balls. Shahbaz and Digvesh Rathi, who got two wickets each, however, triggered a collapse in CSK batting from 126/1 to 169/5. However, Prashant Veer (18*) and Shivam (15*) finished off things in style with four balls left. (ANI)

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