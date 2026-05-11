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Mosquito Facts: You Cannot Hide From Them Even In Complete Darkness At Night, Read Details!
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ever wondered how a tiny mosquito can find you in a completely dark room? Even when you can't see a thing, they somehow manage to zero in and bite. Let's find out the science behind this annoying skill.It's the middle of the night, and a mosquito starts buzzing right next to your ear. They don't just ruin your sleep, they also leave you with itchy bites. But have you ever wondered how they find you so perfectly in a pitch-dark room? And why do they seem to love biting some people more than others? There's some cool science behind it.Mosquitoes use a three-part strategy to hunt you in the dark. First, they track the carbon dioxide you breathe out. Second, their special sensors detect your body heat, acting like a thermal camera. Finally, they sniff out chemicals like lactic acid and ammonia from your skin. Each person has a unique scent, which is why some of us are 'mosquito magnets'.If you feel mosquitoes target you more, you're probably right! Your unique body odour, influenced by sweat and even skin infections, might be more attractive to them. Most mosquito types are also more active at night. They prefer to feed when we are resting and not moving, making it an easy meal. But don't take these bites lightly-they can spread serious diseases like dengue and malaria, so always take precautions.
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