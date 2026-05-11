ESNAAD Hands Over“The Spark By ESNAAD” In Mohammed Bin Rashid City

MENAFN - AETOSWire) ESNAAD Real Estate Development,“ESNAAD”, a Dubai-based real estate development company, has announced the handover of The Spark by ESNAAD, its residential project in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, marking a key milestone in the company's journey in Dubai's real estate market.

The project comprises a ground floor, five residential floors, and a rooftop, offering a total of 50 one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Designed for residents seeking a balance between comfort, functionality, and urban connectivity, The Spark by ESNAAD reflects the company's approach to developing thoughtfully designed homes that combine contemporary architecture, practical layouts, quality finishes, and long-term value for homeowners and investors.

The handover reinforces ESNAAD's focus on disciplined execution, quality construction, and meeting the expectations of owners and investors. It also marks the completion of a project planned to deliver a modern living experience aligned with the needs of Dubai's evolving market, with residences that reflect attention to detail and a refined approach to everyday comfort.

The building features a selection of lifestyle and wellness amenities, including a swimming pool, gym, sauna and steam room, co-working space, entrance lobby, café, bicycle parking, and electric vehicle charging stations. These facilities have been integrated to support a connected, practical, and community-oriented lifestyle for residents.

Situated in District 11, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, one of Dubai's growing residential destinations, The Spark by ESNAAD benefits from strong connectivity to key destinations including Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, DIFC, Meydan, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Marina, Kite Beach, and Dubai International Airport, with direct access via Dubai Al Ain Road.

Ashraf Elbendari, CEO of ESNAAD, said:“The handover of The Spark by ESNAAD is an important milestone for our company and a reflection of our commitment to delivering high-quality residential developments in Dubai. From the beginning, our objective was to develop a project that combines design, functionality, and value in a strategic location. Today, we are pleased to see this vision translated into a completed development that is ready to welcome its owners and residents.”

He added:“Dubai's real estate market remains robust, driven by ongoing demand and urban growth. The completion of The Spark by ESNAAD signals our strong confidence in the market and reaffirms our dedication to delivering quality residential developments that cater to evolving customer needs and provide lasting value.”

The project delivery comes at a time when Dubai's property sector continues to maintain strong momentum, supported by the emirate's long-term economic and urban development vision, established regulatory environment, and continued appeal as a global hub for living, business and investment.

ESNAAD continues to build on the wider real estate and construction heritage of its parent company, Aura Holdings. This foundation supports its approach to developing residential projects that combine contemporary design, quality craftsmanship, and practical living, while responding to the needs of Dubai's residential market.

About ESNAAD Real Estate Development (ESNAAD):

ESNAAD Real Estate Development (ESNAAD), a dynamic subsidiary of Aura Holdings, stands as a pioneering force in Dubai's real estate sector. Under the visionary leadership of Ashraf Elbendari, the company focuses on innovation, sustainability, and a commitment to quality. With roots tracing back to 2005, ESNAAD has become synonymous with excellence. The company's expansion plans target Dubai for the next five years, aiming to redefine the real estate experience through contemporary design, quality craftsmanship, and unparalleled value for money.

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