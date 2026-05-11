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Seoul Calls for Further Review of Strike on S. Korean Vessel
(MENAFN) South Korea has said that more investigation is required into a recent incident involving a South Korean-linked cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, as authorities have not yet determined who was responsible for the strike.
According to remarks by South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun reported in local media, officials are still reviewing available evidence and will make a conclusion only after a careful assessment of the situation.
The incident involves the Panama-flagged cargo vessel HMM Namu, operated by South Korean shipping company HMM Co., which reportedly suffered an explosion and fire after being struck by two unidentified airborne objects. A government investigative team has been examining the case.
The Foreign Ministry previously confirmed the results of its initial investigation and has not attributed responsibility, while also stating that diplomatic channels were being used to brief relevant partners, including the United States.
Political debate has emerged domestically, with opposition figures criticizing the government’s cautious language and arguing that authorities should more clearly define the nature of the attack and potential responsibility. Government officials, however, have emphasized the need to verify facts before assigning blame.
The Iranian Embassy in Seoul has denied any involvement in the incident, rejecting claims linking Tehran to the strike. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump had earlier suggested Iranian involvement, though no conclusive evidence has been publicly confirmed.
The vessel had 24 crew members on board, including six South Korean nationals, and no casualties were reported. The investigation remains ongoing as regional tensions in the Strait of Hormuz continue to affect maritime security concerns.
According to remarks by South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun reported in local media, officials are still reviewing available evidence and will make a conclusion only after a careful assessment of the situation.
The incident involves the Panama-flagged cargo vessel HMM Namu, operated by South Korean shipping company HMM Co., which reportedly suffered an explosion and fire after being struck by two unidentified airborne objects. A government investigative team has been examining the case.
The Foreign Ministry previously confirmed the results of its initial investigation and has not attributed responsibility, while also stating that diplomatic channels were being used to brief relevant partners, including the United States.
Political debate has emerged domestically, with opposition figures criticizing the government’s cautious language and arguing that authorities should more clearly define the nature of the attack and potential responsibility. Government officials, however, have emphasized the need to verify facts before assigning blame.
The Iranian Embassy in Seoul has denied any involvement in the incident, rejecting claims linking Tehran to the strike. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump had earlier suggested Iranian involvement, though no conclusive evidence has been publicly confirmed.
The vessel had 24 crew members on board, including six South Korean nationals, and no casualties were reported. The investigation remains ongoing as regional tensions in the Strait of Hormuz continue to affect maritime security concerns.
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