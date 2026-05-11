Blue Dart Express Limited Delivers Yoy Growth In FY202526, Driven By E-Commerce And B2B Surface Momentum

Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company, today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, following the conclusion of its Board Meeting held in Mumbai today.

In a fiscal year shaped by changing customer expectations, continued growth in digital commerce, strong domestic consumption, and a dynamic operating environment, the company delivered year-on-year revenue growth, supported by sustained momentum across e-commerce and B2B surface express solutions.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, Blue Dart reported revenue from operations of Rs. 6141 crore, compared to Rs. 5,720 crore in FY2024–25. Profit after tax for the year stood at Rs. 240 crore. For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, revenue from operations stood at Rs. 1533 crore, while profit after tax stood at Rs. 43 crore.

The company continued to strengthen its integrated air and ground network, enhance operational efficiency, and expand solutions aligned to the needs of businesses across India. The year also saw a dynamic cost and regulatory environment, including the implementation of the Wage Code and related changes across labour and social security frameworks. Blue Dart remained focused on compliance, employee welfare, productivity improvement, and network efficiency, while continuing to protect service quality and customer commitments.

Commenting on the announcement, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart Express Limited said,“FY2025–26 was a year of focused execution and resilient performance for Blue Dart, as we continued to deliver steady revenue growth despite a backdrop of global uncertainty, heightened geopolitical tensions, and evolving market dynamics. In such an environment, our ability to stay agile and customer-centric has been critical.”

He further added,“We continued to build on our core strengths of reliability, reach, speed, and service excellence, while adapting our offerings to meet the changing needs of customers across e-commerce, retail, SME, and enterprise segments. Our performance was driven by sustained customer confidence, disciplined network execution, and a sharp focus on operational efficiency. As customer expectations continue to evolve, we remain committed to continuously enhancing and expanding our solutions to make them more relevant, accessible, and value driven. We will continue to invest in our network, digital capabilities, and service portfolio to support growth and strengthen our competitive edge.”

Looking ahead, the company remains optimistic about the future outlook, supported by India's expanding consumption base, infrastructure development, digital adoption, and rising demand for time-definite logistics solutions. Blue Dart will continue to invest in network strength, technology, service quality, and sustainable logistics to deliver long-term value for customers, employees, shareholders, and communities.