Networknewsbreaks Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) To Debut Second-Generation MVR HVAC Pro Series At 2026 PGA Show

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) announced plans to debut its second-generation MVR HVAC Pro Series at the 2026 PGA Show, scheduled for Jan. 20–23, 2026, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The Company said the MVR HVAC Pro Series includes the MVR HVAC Pro for golf course and neighborhood electric vehicle applications and the MVR HVAC Cargo Max Pro for grounds maintenance and commercial fleet use, both featuring fully enclosed, climate-controlled cabins designed for all-weather operation. Management noted the updated platform reflects Massimo's continued investment in higher-value electric mobility solutions, incorporates software-driven controls and artificial intelligence initiatives, and has generated early interest from dealers, golf courses, resorts, and commercial operators as demand grows for enclosed, climate-controlled electric vehicles that address the operational limitations of traditional open-air carts.

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About Massimo Group

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles headquartered in Garland, Texas. The company's portfolio includes UTVs, ATVs, e-bikes, and electric utility vehicles known for performance, reliability, and value.

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