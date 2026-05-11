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Trump Says Iran’s Nuclear Site "Very Well Surveilled"
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump declared Sunday that the United States maintains comprehensive surveillance over Iran's nuclear materials stockpile, issuing a stark warning that any attempt to access the site would be met with lethal military force.
Speaking in an interview with journalist Sharyl Attkisson recorded earlier in the week, Trump confirmed that US forces stood ready to seize the materials on demand.
"We'll get that at some point. Whenever we want. We have it surveilled," he stated.
Trump pointed to advanced US space-based intelligence capabilities as the backbone of that monitoring effort. "I did a thing called Space Force. If somebody walked in, they can tell you his name, his address, the number of his badge. No, we have that very well surveilled," he said.
The president issued an unambiguous threat to any party that might attempt to breach the facility, warning that "got near the place, we will know about it and we'll blow them up."
On the broader US-Israeli military campaign against Iran — which erupted on Feb. 28 — Trump assessed that the scale of strikes had been so devastating that rebuilding would require roughly two decades. While acknowledging that Iran had been severely degraded, he stopped short of declaring it fully neutralized, stating the US had struck "probably 70%" of its intended targets.
"We could go in for two more weeks and do every single target," he added.
Trump framed the nuclear threat in uncompromising terms: "We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon because they're crazy. We cannot let them have access to nuclear."
Separately, Tehran transmitted its formal response to the latest US ceasefire proposal to Pakistani mediators on Sunday, as the conflict remains suspended. Diplomatic efforts continue toward securing a permanent resolution — one that would guarantee unimpeded transit through the Strait of Hormuz and foreclose any resumption of hostilities.
Speaking in an interview with journalist Sharyl Attkisson recorded earlier in the week, Trump confirmed that US forces stood ready to seize the materials on demand.
"We'll get that at some point. Whenever we want. We have it surveilled," he stated.
Trump pointed to advanced US space-based intelligence capabilities as the backbone of that monitoring effort. "I did a thing called Space Force. If somebody walked in, they can tell you his name, his address, the number of his badge. No, we have that very well surveilled," he said.
The president issued an unambiguous threat to any party that might attempt to breach the facility, warning that "got near the place, we will know about it and we'll blow them up."
On the broader US-Israeli military campaign against Iran — which erupted on Feb. 28 — Trump assessed that the scale of strikes had been so devastating that rebuilding would require roughly two decades. While acknowledging that Iran had been severely degraded, he stopped short of declaring it fully neutralized, stating the US had struck "probably 70%" of its intended targets.
"We could go in for two more weeks and do every single target," he added.
Trump framed the nuclear threat in uncompromising terms: "We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon because they're crazy. We cannot let them have access to nuclear."
Separately, Tehran transmitted its formal response to the latest US ceasefire proposal to Pakistani mediators on Sunday, as the conflict remains suspended. Diplomatic efforts continue toward securing a permanent resolution — one that would guarantee unimpeded transit through the Strait of Hormuz and foreclose any resumption of hostilities.
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