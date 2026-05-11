Iphone 18 Price: Good News For Fans? Apple Might Not Hike Base Model Prices

California: So, what's the big question on every Apple fan's mind? How much will the iPhone 18 series, expected to launch in September 2026, actually cost? Well, the rumour mill is already buzzing, and the latest reports from US media suggest some good news.

It looks like Apple might keep the price of the base storage variants for the iPhone 18 series the same as their predecessors. However, there's a catch: the higher storage variants could see a price hike.

iPhone 18 Series Price Hints

According to the latest report, Apple is planning to get aggressive with its pricing strategy for the iPhone 18 series. The company is trying its best to keep the prices of the iPhone 18 models, especially the base storage models of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, at the same level as the iPhone 17 series.

But why the possible price increase for higher storage? The reason is the rising cost of memory chips in the international market. This might force Apple to increase the prices of the top-end models. This strategy is quite similar to what Samsung is expected to do with its Galaxy S26 series. Samsung reportedly kept the price of the Galaxy S26 Ultra stable but increased the prices for the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus.

The rising cost of memory chips has already pushed other smartphone brands like Samsung, Vivo, and Realme to increase the prices of their current models. For now, it's not clear how long Apple can manage to hold its ground without a major price increase for its iPhones.