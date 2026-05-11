PHCC Launches Ophthalmology Services At Al Waab Health Center

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has announced the launch of Ophthalmology Services at Al Waab Health Center, effective Wednesday, May 6, 2026, as part of its ongoing efforts to expand specialised clinic services available to patients across the country.

With the addition of the Ophthalmology Clinic at Al Waab Health Center, the number of health centres providing ophthalmology services has increased to 19 centers distributed across various regions in Qatar, helping improve patients' access to essential eye care services without the need to visit specialised hospitals.

The health centers currently offering ophthalmology services include: Leabaib, Al Sadd, Al Thumama, Al Mashaf, Gharrafat Al Rayyan, Al Khor, Muaither, Al Ruwais, Umm Al Seneem, Al Rayyan, West Bay, Umm Slal, Al Wajbah, Mesaimeer, Qatar University, Al Wakra, Airport, Rawdat Al Khail, in addition to Al Waab.

This expansion reflects PHCC's commitment to strengthening primary healthcare services through early diagnosis of eye diseases, providing timely care, and facilitating referrals for cases requiring advanced specialised treatment.