Himanta Biswa Sarma Appointed Assam CM, Swearing-In On May 12, 2026

Himanta Biswa Sarma Appointed Assam Chief Minister

Ravi Kota, the Chief Secretary of Assam, on Monday issued the appointment order of the new Chief Minister of Assam on behalf of Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the Governor of Assam. In exercise of the powers under Article 164(1) of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Assam appointed Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Minister of the state.

The Chief Minister-designate, Himanta Biswa Sarma, is scheduled to be sworn in at 11:40 am on May 12, 2026, at Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Earlier on Sunday, Sarma met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and formally staked a claim to form the government after being elected leader of both the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party in Assam.

In a post on X, Sarma confirmed the development, stating that the Governor had appointed him as Chief Minister after he had staked the claim to form the next government. He also informed that the oath-taking ceremony would be held in Guwahati.

Sarma Thanks Leadership, Focuses on Development

Sarma, addressing the legislature party meeting earlier, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the BJP leadership for their support, saying the government would focus on development over the next five years.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has blessed us to form the government in Assam for a third consecutive term. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister. The people have blessed us, and we will carry out development work over the next five years," he said.

Sarma also said the NDA Council of Ministers will take oath on May 12 in the presence of Prime Minister Modi. "I request the people of Assam to continue blessing us in the future as well. We aim to take Assam forward and make it one of the most developed states in the country. I express my gratitude to Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia," he said.

Sarma also expressed gratitude to JP Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on behalf of the people of Assam. "I also express my gratitude to JP Nadda ji, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini on behalf of the people of Assam," he said.

NDA Secures Third Term With Decisive Mandate

Sarma was unanimously elected as leader of the BJP and NDA Legislature Parties in a meeting attended by senior leaders of the alliance, including members of the BJP, AGP, and BPF.

The development follows a decisive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assam Assembly elections, securing a third consecutive term in the state.

The NDA won 102 seats in a 126-member Assam assembly. The BJP won 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BOPF secured 10 seats each, taking the NDA's total to 102. While the opposition Congress alliance secured 19 seats, Raijor Dal and AIUDF secured 2 seats each, TMC one seat, while AJP failed to secure even a single seat. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)