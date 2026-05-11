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Hamas Says Israel Target Police to Deepen Chaos in Gaza
(MENAFN) The Palestinian group Hamas has accused Israeli forces of deliberately targeting police personnel and infrastructure in Gaza, saying such actions are intended to sustain instability and disrupt efforts to restore order in the territory.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Hamas said Israeli strikes on police units and facilities amount to a continuation of what it described as ongoing aggression, arguing that these operations are aimed at preventing the return of normal governance and “perpetuating insecurity and chaos” in the Gaza Strip.
The statement followed reports that two police officers were killed in an Israeli strike on their vehicle in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. The incident was described as another breach of a ceasefire arrangement that has been in place since October of the previous year.
Hamas said these actions represent continued violations of the ceasefire and called on international actors involved in mediation efforts, as well as guarantors of the agreement, to intervene and halt what it described as ongoing violations. It also urged increased protection and humanitarian relief for Palestinians in Gaza.
The group further claimed that hundreds of Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured since the ceasefire began, citing continued shelling and gunfire incidents.
The ceasefire itself followed a prolonged conflict that began in October 2023 and, according to Gaza-based health authorities, resulted in widespread casualties and destruction across the territory’s civilian infrastructure.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Hamas said Israeli strikes on police units and facilities amount to a continuation of what it described as ongoing aggression, arguing that these operations are aimed at preventing the return of normal governance and “perpetuating insecurity and chaos” in the Gaza Strip.
The statement followed reports that two police officers were killed in an Israeli strike on their vehicle in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. The incident was described as another breach of a ceasefire arrangement that has been in place since October of the previous year.
Hamas said these actions represent continued violations of the ceasefire and called on international actors involved in mediation efforts, as well as guarantors of the agreement, to intervene and halt what it described as ongoing violations. It also urged increased protection and humanitarian relief for Palestinians in Gaza.
The group further claimed that hundreds of Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured since the ceasefire began, citing continued shelling and gunfire incidents.
The ceasefire itself followed a prolonged conflict that began in October 2023 and, according to Gaza-based health authorities, resulted in widespread casualties and destruction across the territory’s civilian infrastructure.
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