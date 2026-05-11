Let Him Die S Badrinath's Shocking Joke On Krunal Pandya's Pain Sparks Fan Fury During RCB Vs MI IPL Clash

Former India cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath faced backlash after making an insensitive joke about Krunal Pandya's struggle with cramps during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's clash against Mumbai Indians.

RCB secured a two-wicket win in a last-ball thriller, knocking MI out of the playoff race. Pandya's crucial 73 off 46 balls guided RCB to victory despite battling severe leg cramps under Raipur's humidity. Sportsmanship Displayed On Field

At one point, Krunal Pandya collapsed in pain on the crease. MI wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton immediately checked on his rival, showing genuine concern and sportsmanship.

However, Badrinath's alleged comment, suggesting Ryan Rickelton should not help Pandya and“let him die there” so MI would lose, drew sharp criticism.

The remark quickly went viral, with fans condemning Badrinath for violating the spirit of cricket.

Social media was flooded with reactions



“Disgraceful comment. Cricket is about respect, not mocking pain.”

“Rickelton showed true sportsmanship, Badrinath showed none.”

“Insensitive jokes have no place in commentary.”

“Krunal fought through pain, deserves applause.” “This is why players need empathy, not cheap laughs.”