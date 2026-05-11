From Nandi Hills To Turahalli Forest: Top 5 Trekking Places Near Bengaluru For Quick Weekend Escape

From Nandi Hills to Turahalli Forest, explore five scenic trekking destinations near Bengaluru that are perfect for quick and safe weekend getaways. These spots offer trekking, cave exploration, greenery, adventure and breathtaking views.

Nandi Hills, located just a few hours from Bengaluru, is a perfect getaway for beginners and families. The trekking trail is smooth, easy to navigate, and ideal for those looking for a relaxed outdoor experience.

One of the biggest attractions of Nandi Hills is its breathtaking sunrise, especially when viewed through the morning mist. The serene atmosphere and picturesque landscapes make it a paradise for photography enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

Handi Gundi Betta, nestled in the lap of the Western Ghats in Chikkamagaluru district, remains a hidden gem that is still unexplored by many travellers. Surrounded by lush green forests and cool mountain breezes, the hill offers a refreshing escape that instantly relaxes the mind.

The trekking trail is filled with small waterfalls, rich biodiversity, and scenic landscapes, making it an exciting experience for adventure enthusiasts. For those seeking peace and a close connection with nature, Handi Gundi Betta is an ideal destination.

Anthargange, located in Kolar district, is known not only for trekking but also for its unique cave exploration experience. Crawling through the narrow caves formed between giant rocks offers an exciting and adventurous thrill for visitors.

The ancient Shiva temple situated on the hill adds spiritual charm to the destination, while the peaceful surroundings attract nature lovers and tourists alike.

Owing to its proximity to Bengaluru, Anthargange is considered a perfect destination for a refreshing one-day trip.

Makalidurga is famous for its unique trekking trail that begins right beside the railway tracks, offering a memorable experience for adventure enthusiasts. The trek combines natural beauty with a touch of history, making it one of the most popular trekking destinations near Bengaluru.

The ruins of an ancient fort located atop the hill narrate tales from the past, adding historical significance to the journey. Although the trail is moderately difficult, the breathtaking green landscapes and panoramic views along the way make trekkers forget their fatigue.

Turahalli Forest, located in the southern part of Bengaluru, is a peaceful getaway for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. Surrounded by greenery and fresh air, the forest offers a refreshing break without having to travel far from the city.

The area is popular for activities such as cycling, jogging, trekking, and rock climbing. It is also an ideal destination for a short weekend trek or a relaxing nature outing with children.