Rana Daggubati: 'Shape Of Momo' Is A Quietly Powerful Film That Gently Unfolds, Stays With You

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) As“Shape Of Momo”, which marks the debut of filmmaker Tribeny Rai, is set for its theatrical release on May 29, actor Rana Daggubati, who is supporting the film with his banner Spirit Media, said it is a quietly powerful film that“gently unfolds and stays with you.”

On bringing Shape of Momo to the audiences, Rana said in a statement:“Shape of Momo is a quietly powerful film that gently unfolds and stays with you. Tribeny brings a very personal lens to the film. She has a refreshing distinct voice as a filmmaker in the way she observes her characters and their world.”

He added:“At Spirit, we're drawn to stories that are deeply rooted in their world and told with emotional honesty, and Shape of Momo really reflects that. We're committed to supporting filmmakers like Tribeny, and we're excited to bring this film to audiences.”

The film will release on May 29 in India and Nepal. It is backed by filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Payal Kapadia who have come on board as Executive Producers.

The film stars late Bhanu Maya Rai, Gaumaya Gurung, Pashupati Rai, Rahul Mukhia and Shyamashree Sherpa.

It is set in a Himalayan village in Sikkim and traces the lives of women across generations within a single family, shaped by emotional inheritances, silences, and everyday negotiations. It also reflects the complexity of one's relationship with home, as both a place of comfort and something that can, at times, hold you back.

Filmmaker Tribeny Rai said that“Shape of Momo” is her debut feature. It is told from a personal lens and shaped by the women and experiences around her.

Rai added:“As someone who observes closely, I always felt my first film had to come from that space. To now have the film release in theatres in India feels like a significant milestone for our team."

"We make films with the hope of experiencing them on the big screen, but we're also aware of the challenges independent films like ours face, so to see it come together like this feels surreal but also rewarding.”

Speaking about Rana's Spirit Media, she said it“is one of the few Indian studios actively creating space for independent, creator-driven cinema, and we couldn't have asked for better partners.”

Rai continued:“To have Payal Kapadia champion the film is also very special, she has opened up so many avenues for Indian filmmakers, especially women filmmakers like me, and I'm deeply grateful for her support.”

At its heart, Shape of Momo is a film for everyone, its emotional core is universal, said the filmmaker.

She concluded:“It looks at relationships and identity in ways that go beyond geography, and I hope audiences will find something of themselves within it.”

The film has been championed by a strong collective of filmmakers, including Payal Kapadia, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar as Executive Producers.

Talking about the film, Executive Producer Zoya Akhtar shared:“Shape of Momo is a deeply personal peek into the lives of three generations of Sikkimese women. With rare emotional truth, Tribeny Rai's voice as a filmmaker is confident and clear.”

“We love watching stories from across India, stories that bring distinct, lived-in perspectives and expand the world of Indian cinema.”

Zoya is excited that the audience that may never have“visited parts of our diverse and lush country, including places like Sikkim, will now get to experience a beautiful and authentic story from there in the cinema.”

Executive Producer Reema Kagti added:“Tribeny Rai's Shape of Momo is a film made with sensitivity, warmth and emotional insight. There's an intimacy to the storytelling, but also an expansiveness in the way it engages with family, intergenerational bonds, womanhood, quiet rebellion, and identity.”

Kagti said that the film arrives at a moment when some of the most exciting independent cinema in India is emerging from newer voices and regions, especially from the Northeast.

Kagti added:“Films like Boong, Raptures and Village Rockstars have opened up exciting new creative possibilities within Indian independent cinema, and it's wonderful to see Shape of Momo become part of that journey.”

Executive Producer Payal Kapadia added,“Shape of Momo is a deeply moving coming-of-age of a young woman conflicted by her yearning for a home. The film feels refreshingly contemporary and Tribeny's stance is strong and uncompromising yet by the end very touching as well.”

“I am so thrilled that this layered film - after a commendable festival journey around the world- will now find its way to audiences across India. I really hope more people come and see this wonderful movie.”

Produced by Dalley Khorsani Production in co-production with Kathkala Films, Shape of Momo explores womanhood and relationships, with a crew led largely by women.