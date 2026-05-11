UP Shocker: On Mother's Day, Man Guns Down Mother, Brother Over Property Feud

A dispute over ancestral property spiralled into a horrifying double murder in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Sunday, after a man allegedly shot dead his mother and younger brother in broad daylight. According to police, Rajkishore Mishra allegedly opened fire on his 60-year-old mother, Shanti Devi, and younger brother Devidin, 35, following an intense argument over the division of family land.

SP Palash Bansal said Baberu police received information around noon about the firing incident. The victims were immediately rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared both dead on arrival.

Officials said the dispute erupted after Jagdish Mishra, a resident of Hardauli Road, sold a plot located behind the Baberu tehsil. Trouble reportedly began when the buyers arrived to fill the land with soil and take possession of the property.

Rajkishore allegedly objected to the distribution of the land and soon got into a heated confrontation with his parents and younger brother. During the violent altercation, Rajkishore's wife, Prabha Devi, and his father Jagdish Mishra also sustained injuries.

Police said the accused later returned armed with his licensed gun and allegedly fired at Devidin and Shanti Devi, killing them on the spot.

Eyewitnesses claimed Rajkishore fled the scene while openly brandishing the firearm, triggering panic among locals.

Bansal said,“Based on the initial findings and a complaint, a case has been booked against the accused.”