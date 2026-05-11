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Iran Shoots Down "Enemy Reconnaissance Drone" in Southwest

Iran Shoots Down "Enemy Reconnaissance Drone" in Southwest


2026-05-11 02:11:56
(MENAFN) Iran's military confirmed early Monday that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed an "enemy reconnaissance drone" operating over the country's southwestern region.

The army's public relations office said the unmanned aircraft was neutralized by Iran's integrated air defense network, according to the country's official news agency. The statement specified that units operating under the command of Iran's joint air defense headquarters in the southwest carried out the interception.

The incident unfolded against a backdrop of intensifying diplomatic friction, coming just hours after US President Donald Trump publicly dismissed Tehran's most recent response to an American peace proposal, branding it "totally unacceptable" in a Sunday post on his Truth Social platform.

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