Citizens Should Cooperate With PM Modi's Appeal To Conserve Fuel Amid Global Crisis: NDA Leaders Back Cautionary Message

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) NDA leaders have backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to citizens to conserve fuel, reduce unnecessary travel, avoid non-essential gold purchases, and adopt work-from-home practices where possible, in view of ongoing global energy uncertainties triggered by geopolitical tensions.

Backing the Prime Minister's message, JD(U) National Working President and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Jha, said India has so far managed the situation effectively despite global disruptions in oil and gas supply chains. He highlighted that the conflict situation involving Iran has impacted global energy routes, particularly through key maritime passages such as the Strait of Hormuz.

Jha said,“The country is currently facing the impact of global conflicts, especially the issue involving Iran. As you know, a major portion of the world's oil and gas movement takes place through that route (Strait of Hormuz). The Indian Government took care of the situation and no such major crisis took place here in India... Even today, people in India are receiving fuel and LPG at stable prices. This has been possible because of strong management, but considering the scale and duration of the crisis, it has been an extremely difficult task. Now that the Prime Minister has made an appeal, everyone should follow it...”

Echoing similar views, BJP Bihar State President, Sanjay Saraogi, said the Prime Minister's appeal comes in the context of prolonged global instability affecting energy supplies across countries, including tensions involving the US, Iran, and Israel.

Saraogi said,“The ongoing conflict between the US, Iran, and Israel, which has continued for several months, has involved many countries and caused disruptions in petroleum products and energy supplies. As a result, the Prime Minister has urged people to work from home, avoid unnecessary travel, buying gold and use petroleum products as sparingly as possible. The Prime Minister has appealed to the citizens of the country to cooperate.”

The leaders noted that India's fuel supply system has remained stable despite external pressures, crediting coordinated government management and strategic planning. However, they emphasised that continued global volatility makes public cooperation essential in ensuring energy conservation and long-term stability.

Prime Minister Modi's appeal is seen as part of a broader effort to encourage responsible consumption habits among citizens, particularly at a time when international energy markets remain highly sensitive to geopolitical developments.