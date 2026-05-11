BJP Criticises Akhilesh Over Remarks On UP Cabinet Expansion Expresses Confidence In 2027 Victory

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 11 (IANS) BJP leaders on Monday slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his remarks on the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet expansion, asserting that 'Gundaraj' in the state had ended under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They also expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The remarks came after Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack on the UP government, alleging that the expansion of the Cabinet would only lead to a further rise in inflation, corruption, and public exploitation rather than improving governance.

Questioning the effectiveness of the Cabinet expansion ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP government had failed to deliver for the people even after nine years in power. He claimed that adding more ministers in the“last nine months” would not change the situation on the ground.

Responding to the criticism, BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi said Cabinet changes are a regular process and help bring new energy to both party workers and the administration.

Speaking to IANS, Tripathi said,“There are changes in the Cabinet with time. The workers get new energy, and the administration also becomes more active so that they can work for the people. We are committed to forming the government for the next five years, and we will work towards that.”

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, he further said,“I want to tell Akhilesh Yadav that people have rejected their 'Jungleraj'. The way Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has worked in the last nine years had not been seen for many years before. Prime Minister Modi and CM Yogi have brought a new wave in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi's parliamentary constituency is also in Uttar Pradesh. I believe that we will again come to power in 2027, while the Samajwadi Party will face complete defeat.”

Uttar Pradesh Minister, Kailash Singh Rajput, also criticised the Samajwadi Party's tenure in power from 2012 to 2017, alleging that law and order had collapsed during that period.

He said,“During the Samajwadi Party government, incidents of loot and crimes against women were common, and law and order had completely broken down. In 2017, the people of Uttar Pradesh voted under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gave the BJP a massive mandate. Since Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister, the government has worked to establish the rule of law in the state.”

Rajput further alleged that the previous government favoured people from a particular community in government recruitments.“After CM Yogi came to power, major investors and companies invested in the state. Under the Yogi government, 'Gundaraj' has ended,” he added.