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Kuwait Reports Detection of “Hostile Drones” in Its Airspace
(MENAFN) Kuwait’s Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that several “hostile drones” were detected in its airspace, as regional tensions between Iran and the United States continue to intensify.
In a statement shared on the social media platform X by the Kuwaiti army, ministry spokesperson Colonel Staff Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan said the unmanned aircraft “were dealt with according to approved procedures.”
He also emphasized that Kuwait’s armed forces remain “fully ready” to safeguard national security and ensure the protection of citizens and residents.
The developments come amid a broader escalation in the region following strikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28. Those attacks prompted Iranian retaliation targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, alongside the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was later established on April 8 through mediation by Pakistan, although discussions in Islamabad did not lead to a durable agreement. The truce was later extended indefinitely by US President Donald Trump, leaving room for continued diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a long-term settlement.
In a statement shared on the social media platform X by the Kuwaiti army, ministry spokesperson Colonel Staff Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan said the unmanned aircraft “were dealt with according to approved procedures.”
He also emphasized that Kuwait’s armed forces remain “fully ready” to safeguard national security and ensure the protection of citizens and residents.
The developments come amid a broader escalation in the region following strikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28. Those attacks prompted Iranian retaliation targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, alongside the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was later established on April 8 through mediation by Pakistan, although discussions in Islamabad did not lead to a durable agreement. The truce was later extended indefinitely by US President Donald Trump, leaving room for continued diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a long-term settlement.
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