Culture Minister: Jordanian Narrative Project Reinforces National Identity, Documents Historical Legacy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Jerash, May 10 (Petra) – Minister of Culture Mustafa Rawashdeh said the Jordanian Narrative Project represents a key national initiative aimed at reinforcing Jordanian national identity and highlighting the Kingdom's historical and cultural depth, reflecting Jordan's longstanding civilizational and human heritage.

Speaking during a dialogue seminar titled "Jordan: Land and People... Jerash, City of a Thousand Columns, and its Role in Building the Jordanian Narrative," held at the Jerash Cultural Center on Sunday, Rawashdeh said the national dialogue on the Jordanian narrative, launched by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II from Tafila, marked a pivotal milestone in documenting Jordan's cultural and historical legacy.

He added that the project emerged from the need to preserve and document the diverse civilizations and cultural heritage embraced by Jordanian land throughout history, culminating in the establishment of the modern Jordanian state.

Rawashdeh stressed that the Jordanian Narrative Project goes beyond linking historical events to geography, encompassing analysis of the social, cultural, and human transformations that shaped Jordan's identity and contributed to building the foundations of the state and its future vision.

He noted that the Ministry of Culture launched the participatory national cultural program "Dialogues" across the Kingdom's governorates to enrich the cultural and historical content of the Jordanian narrative and document the story of Jordan's land and people.

The minister highlighted Jordan's strategic geographic position and its role as a repository of successive civilizations, emphasizing the importance of preserving and documenting the Kingdom's authentic historical and cultural heritage.

Rawashdeh said the Jerash seminar forms part of a broader series of discussions dedicated to the Jordanian Narrative Project, noting that Jerash is regarded as one of the most prominent Roman cities outside Rome and one of the Decapolis cities dating back to the Bronze Age.

He added that Jerash flourished during successive Islamic eras, particularly under the Umayyads, when it became an important cultural and commercial center, before evolving into a modern city distinguished by cultural diversity and international cultural activity.

Rawashdeh also highlighted Jerash's role in preserving heritage, traditional crafts, folk arts, literature, theater, and cinema, noting that the city hosted the filming of some of the first Jordanian cinematic productions, contributing to shaping elements of Jordanian national identity.

For his part, Ministry of Culture Secretary-General Nidal Ayasrah reviewed the objectives and outputs of the Jordanian Narrative Project, outlining Jerash's historical significance as a commercial center located on pilgrimage and trade routes during the Umayyad era.

He also highlighted the role of Jerash residents in the Great Arab Revolt and their contributions to building the modern Jordanian state, in addition to the governorate's growing status as a destination for religious tourism.

Jerash Governor Malek Khreisat said the Jordanian narrative reflects the Kingdom's rich history and national achievements, stressing that the Hashemite leadership has established a national model based on stability, development, and institutional progress.

//Petra// AJ