Turkish Airlines Plane Tyre Catches Fire While Landing At Kathmandu Airport All Passengers Safe
A Turkish Airlines flight (TK726), arriving from Istanbul, experienced an emergency when its landing gear wheel caught fire upon touchdown at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.
According to an ANI report, citing the police, the fire was doused immediately, and all passengers have been evacuated.
“The Turkish Airlines TK 726 was en route to Kathmandu from Istanbul and the tyre had caught fire while landing,” SP Rajkumar Silawal from the Airport security told ANI.“Using the fire engine, it has been contained. All the passengers are safely evacuated.”
ANI, citing officials, reported that there were a total of 278 passengers and 11 crew members on the flight. Some United Nations officials were also aboard the Turkish Airlines flight.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more information soon.)
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