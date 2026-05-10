Iran Suggests Transfer Of Uranium Stockpile To 3Rd Country In New Peace Offer, Trump Says 'Unacceptable'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Iran on Sunday suggested to transfer some of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to a third country in its new peace offer, but was immediately rejected by United States President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal has reported. In its peace proposal, Iran offered the idea of transferring some of its uranium stockpile, among demands, but rejected the idea of dismantling its nuclear facilities.

President Donald Trump rejected Iran's response, saying he didn't like it. "I don't like it - TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE," Trump wrote on Truth Social, triggering oil prices. Oil prices rose $3 a barrel after the United States and Iran failed to reach agreement.

What does Iran propose? Tehran proposed compensation for war damages, an emphasis on Iranian sovereignty over the strait, and end to the naval blockade by the United States forces, according to the Tasnim news agency. Iran demands a guarantee from the US that there would be no further attacks. It seeks lifting of sanctions and end a US ban on Iranian oil sales. Transfer of some of its enriched uranium stockpile but guarantees that it would be returned if talks fail. The statement focused on Iran's desire for an immediate end to the war and an end to the US blockade of the Gulf of Oman.

Keeping a defiant tone, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said,“We will never bow down to the enemy, and if there is talk of dialogue or negotiation, it does not mean surrender or retreat.”

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.5 QUESTIONS1What is Iran's new peace offer regarding its uranium stockpile?⌵

Iran has proposed transferring some of its highly enriched uranium stockpile to a third country as part of a new peace offer. This proposal was made alongside demands for compensation for war damages and an end to the US naval blockade.

2Why did President Trump reject Iran's peace proposal?⌵

President Donald Trump called Iran's response 'TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE' and stated he did not like it. The rejection occurred immediately after Iran suggested transferring its uranium stockpile but refused to dismantle nuclear facilities.

3What are Iran's other demands in its peace proposal?⌵

Besides the uranium transfer, Iran's proposal includes demands for compensation for war damages, an end to the US naval blockade, guarantees against further attacks, and the lifting of sanctions, including a ban on Iranian oil sales.

4What is Israel's stance on Iran's nuclear capabilities?⌵

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists the conflict is not over until Iran's enriched uranium is removed and its nuclear facilities are dismantled. He believes this is crucial to curbing Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

5How has Iran's proposal affected oil prices?⌵

Oil prices rose by $3 a barrel immediately after President Trump rejected Iran's peace offer. The failure to reach an agreement between the United States and Iran has put pressure on energy markets.

After Iran made a fresh proposal to end the 10 weeks of war, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu insisted the war with Tehran wasn't over until the enriched uranium was removed and the nuclear facilities in the country dismantled.

| Trump says US will 'get' Iran's enriched uranium, claims Space Force is tracking

In an interview with CBS, Netanyahu said,“It's not over, because there's still nuclear material – enriched uranium – that has to be taken out of Iran. There's still enrichment sites that have to be dismantled.”

The conflict has killed thousands of people across the Middle East and sent energy prices soaring. If the two sides reach a deal, they would still need to negotiate later over the details of how to address Iran's nuclear program, which remains a critical sticking point.

| Cargo vessel catches fire near Qatar after drone strike

Meanwhile, fresh attacks have been reported in the Gulf as the peace talks fail over Iran's nuclear facilities and enriched uranium. The United Arab Emirates said its“air defence systems successfully engaged two UAVs launched from Iran”. Kuwait reported an attempted attack as well. Qatar said a freighter arriving in its waters from Abu Dhabi was hit by a drone.

(With inputs from agencies)