R3 Life Wins Merz's“The Shining Partner Award For Ulthera Transducer 2025” For The Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- R3 Life Wellness Center Wins Merz's“The Shining Partner Award for Ulthera Transducer 2025” for the Second Consecutive Year

Recognized for Outstanding Client Results, Word-of-Mouth Referrals, and Strong Ultherapy Reviews

R3 Life Wellness Center has once again earned industry recognition at the“Thank You, Very Merz Gala”, hosted by Merz Aesthetics to honor leading medical partners and top aesthetic clinics in Thailand.

This year, R3 Life received“The Shining Partner Award for Ulthera Transducer 2025”, marking its second consecutive win following the same recognition in 2024.

During the event, Dr. Thanyalak Gaeosuksai represented R3 Life Wellness Center on stage to accept the award, alongside Merz executives and distinguished professionals in aesthetic medicine and anti-aging care.

A Recognized Destination for Ultherapy in Bangkok

As demand for non-surgical lifting treatments in Bangkok continues to grow, Ultherapy has become one of the most sought-after technologies among individuals looking for natural-looking results without downtime.

R3 Life Wellness Center has steadily gained recognition as a trusted provider in this space, attracting both Thai and international clients who value physician-led treatment planning, consistent outcomes, and a personalized approach.

This growing reputation is reflected not only in patient feedback, but also in continued recognition from global aesthetic leaders such as Merz Aesthetics.



An Award That Reflects Real Results - Not Just Marketing

The Shining Partner Award for Ulthera Transducer 2025 is not solely based on treatment volume. More importantly, it reflects the trust and confidence that patients place in the clinic's treatment outcomes and overall experience.

Over the past year, Ulthera treatments at R3 Life Wellness Center have received strong responses from both local and international patients-particularly those seeking a non-surgical facelift in Thailand with natural-looking lifting and tightening results.

This recognition is supported by:

-Strong word-of-mouth referrals from real patients

-A growing number of positive Ultherapy reviews across online platforms

-Visible improvements in facial contour, skin firmness, and overall appearance

Patients are not only satisfied with their results but are also actively recommending the treatment to others.



Why Ulthera at R3 Life Continues to Gain Trust

The continued success of Ultherapy at R3 Life is built on a clear and consistent treatment standard-from detailed facial assessment to individualized treatment planning.

Patients frequently report:

-Visible lifting and tightening without downtime

-Natural results that preserve facial expression

-Personalized evaluation by experienced physicians

-High safety standards with authentic Ulthera technology

Many patients begin to notice early improvements shortly after treatment, with more defined results developing progressively over the following 2–3 months.

Award Highlights

-Recipient of Merz“The Shining Partner Award for Ulthera Transducer” in both 2024 and 2025

-Recognized for consistent treatment outcomes and patient trust

-Strong growth in patient referrals and positive treatment reviews

-Continued commitment to clinical excellence and personalized care

Built on Experience, Consistency, and Clinical Excellence

Receiving this award for two consecutive years highlights R3 Life Wellness Center's commitment to maintaining high standards in aesthetic treatment, with a focus on technique, safety, and patient-centered care.

Dr. Thanyalak Gaeosuksai shared:

“This award is a meaningful encouragement for the entire R3 Life team. We are proud to contribute to elevating the standard of Ulthera treatment, and we sincerely thank all of our patients for their trust and continued support. We remain committed to continuously improving the quality of care.”

Commitment to Clinical Standards

All treatments at R3 Life Wellness Center are performed by qualified physicians, with an emphasis on safety, individualized assessment, and evidence-based medical practice.

This approach has been fundamental in delivering consistent results while building long-term trust among patients.

More Than an Award, A Reflection of Patient Trust

For R3 Life Wellness Center, this recognition represents more than an industry achievement. It reflects the trust patients continue to place in the clinic through repeat visits, positive experiences, and personal recommendations.

Recognition from Merz Aesthetics represents confidence in clinical performance, while patient feedback reflects confidence in real-world results.

About Merz Aesthetics

Merz Aesthetics is a global leader in medical aesthetics, known for its innovative portfolio of products and technologies, including Ultherapy®, a non-invasive treatment designed to lift and tighten the skin using focused ultrasound energy.

The company partners with leading clinics worldwide to support high standards of patient care and treatment outcomes.

About R3 Life Wellness Center

R3 Life Wellness Center is a leading holistic wellness and aesthetic clinic in Bangkok, specializing in:

-Anti-aging medicine

-Regenerative medicine and cellular health optimization

-Aesthetic medicine, including lifting and facial contouring treatments

All services are delivered through a personalized care model by experienced physicians, tailored to each individual's needs.

For More Information

For more information about Ultherapy and other aesthetic or anti-aging treatments at R3 Life Wellness Center, please contact the clinic directly or schedule a consultation with the medical team.

