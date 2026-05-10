Madhya Pradesh: Ashutosh Bagri Appointed New Burhanpur SP

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 11 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has once again reshuffled senior police officials, issuing transfer orders for three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, officials said.

According to the Home Department's directive on Sunday, Rakesh Sagar, a 2010-batch IPS officer, has been shifted from his position as the Deputy Inspector General of the 2nd Battalion, Special Armed Force in Gwalior to the Police Headquarters in Bhopal, where he will serve as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police.

Ashutosh Bagri, a 2015-batch officer, has been transferred from Commandant of the 17th Battalion Special Armed Force (SAF) in Bhind to take charge as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Burhanpur.

Meanwhile, Vidita Dagar, a 2021-batch officer, has been shifted from her role as Additional Superintendent of Police in Gwalior to Commandant of the 2nd Battalion SAF in Gwalior.

This latest reshuffle comes just a week after the Home Department carried out a sweeping transfer of 62 IPS officers across the state.

That earlier exercise had seen the replacement of Superintendents of Police in several districts, including Seoni and Singrauli, following incidents involving hawala rackets and bank robberies.

The back-to-back transfers reflect the state government's effort to strengthen law enforcement and improve administrative efficiency in sensitive regions.

The appointment of Ashutosh Bagri as Burhanpur SP is particularly significant, as the district has witnessed challenges in maintaining law and order in recent months.

Similarly, the posting of Vidita Dagar as Commandant in Gwalior signals the state government's intent to place younger officers in key positions within the Special Armed Force.

By moving Rakesh Sagar to the Police Headquarters, the administration has ensured that experienced officers are positioned to oversee critical operations at the state level.

Frequent reshuffles of IPS officers are a hallmark of Madhya Pradesh's policing strategy, aimed at balancing experience with fresh energy in the force.

While such transfers often bring new momentum to local policing, they also highlight the state government's responsiveness to emerging law and order issues.

With these latest changes, the state leadership appears focused on reinforcing its police machinery to meet both administrative and security challenges across districts.