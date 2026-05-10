NFR Revises Timings Of Over 80 Trains To Improve Punctuality, Passenger Convenience

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 10 (IANS) In a major move aimed at improving punctuality, streamlining train operations and enhancing passenger convenience, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has revised the schedules of more than 80 train services operating across its network, officials said on Sunday.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said the revised timings for several additional mail, express, passenger, Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DMU) and long-distance train services have been implemented with effect from April 30, 2026.

The revised schedules cover more than 80 train services and are part of ongoing efforts to improve punctuality, streamline train operations and provide greater convenience to passengers travelling across Assam, other Northeastern states, adjoining regions and beyond.

According to the CPRO, the revised schedules include several important trains operating to and from the Northeast Frontier Railway zone.

Among the prominent trains for which timings have been revised are the Naharlagun-Guwahati Shatabdi Express, Anand Vihar-Agartala Tejas Rajdhani Express, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Silchar-New Tinsukia Express, Guwahati-Dibrugarh Express and Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Intercity Express.

Sharma said revised timings have also been implemented at key stations including Guwahati, Kamakhya, Lumding, New Haflong, Badarpur, Dibrugarh, New Tinsukia, Rangiya, Silchar and Agartala.

Several passenger and DMU services in Assam and Tripura have also been rescheduled to ensure better connectivity and smoother train movement across different sections of the zone.

According to Sharma, the revised schedules are expected to reduce operational delays, improve sectional running time management and ensure better punctuality for passengers travelling on both short-distance and long-distance services.

He added that the changes would also help maintain improved connectivity at major junctions and terminals while enhancing the overall efficiency of train operations across the Northeast Frontier Railway zone.

Passengers have been advised to verify revised train timings before commencing their journey through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES), Passenger Reservation System (PRS) enquiry platforms or the nearest railway stations.

The Northeast Frontier Railway, headquartered at Maligaon near Guwahati, operates across the Northeastern states as well as seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.