MP Govt Orders Judicial Inquiry Into Jabalpur Bargi Dam Cruise Tragedy

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 10 (IANS) The government of Madhya Pradesh has officially ordered a judicial inquiry into the tragic cruise accident at the Bargi Dam in Jabalpur, which resulted in the loss of at least 13 lives earlier this month.

To lead this investigation, the state administration has constituted a one member inquiry commission headed by retired High Court Justice Sanjay Dwivedi.

The commission has been tasked with conducting a thorough probe and is expected to submit its findings to the government within a period of three months.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department under the authority of Additional Secretary Dinesh Kumar Maurya, the commission holds the responsibility of uncovering the exact causes of the accident.

A major part of the mandate includes determining the accountability of individuals and officials whose negligence may have led to the disaster.

Furthermore, the commission will review the efficacy of the rescue and relief operations that were carried out during and immediately after the incident.

Beyond the specific details of the Bargi Dam tragedy, the state government has empowered the commission to conduct a comprehensive audit of all boats, cruises, and water sports activities currently operating throughout Madhya Pradesh.

This safety audit will examine whether water vessels are adhering to the certification and safety protocols mandated by the Inland Vessels Act of 2021 and the Boat Safety Guidelines of 2017.

One of the long term goals of this inquiry is to establish a uniform Standard Operating Procedure for the operation and maintenance of all water based recreational activities in the state to prevent future occurrences of such accidents.

This judicial probe follows the initial formation of a four member committee that was previously asked to report its findings within 15 days.

Preliminary investigations have already suggested significant negligence at multiple administrative levels. The tragedy claimed the lives of eight women, four children, and one man, sparking widespread concern over safety standards at popular tourist destinations.

The commission must complete its investigation and present its final report within 90 days of the notification being published in the Madhya Pradesh Gazette, ensuring a time bound approach to justice for the victims and their families.