Vijay Reshapes Tamil Nadu Politics Arabian Post

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Cinema star C. Joseph Vijay took office as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday after his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam secured outside support from smaller parties, ending decades of dominance by the DMK and AIADMK in one of the country's most industrialised states.

Vijay was sworn in by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in Chennai after TVK, which emerged as the single largest party in the 234-member assembly, crossed the majority threshold with backing from allies and smaller groups. The result marks a dramatic transition for a politician who launched his party only two years ago and built his campaign around welfare promises, anti-corruption messaging, youth mobilisation and a direct appeal to voters frustrated with entrenched Dravidian party structures.

TVK won 108 seats, short of the 118 needed for a simple majority, but support from Congress, Left parties, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League gave Vijay the numbers to stake claim to power. The Bharatiya Janata Party said it would neither support nor participate in government formation, leaving the new administration dependent on a coalition arrangement that will test Vijay's ability to move from mass politics to legislative management.

The swearing-in has wider economic significance because Tamil Nadu is a key manufacturing base for automobiles, electronics, textiles, renewable energy components and iPhone assembly. The state hosts major production networks linked to Apple suppliers, including Foxconn near Chennai, Tata Electronics in Hosur and facilities connected with Pegatron's operations. Its industrial corridors around Chennai, Sriperumbudur, Hosur, Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli have made it central to efforts to expand high-value manufacturing supply chains outside China.

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Vijay's first orders signalled an effort to combine welfare politics with a law-and-order pitch. His early decisions included 200 units of free electricity for households, a dedicated anti-drug task force and a separate mechanism for women's safety. He also moved to seek a white paper on the outgoing government's finances, a step likely to shape the first phase of political confrontation with the DMK.

The new Chief Minister used his first speech to frame the victory as a social justice mandate, telling supporters that his government would represent ordinary people rather than political dynasties. His language echoed themes that powered TVK's campaign: dignity for poorer households, jobs for young voters, clean administration and a break from the established rivalry between the DMK and AIADMK.

Tamil Nadu's business community will be watching how the new government handles investment approvals, land acquisition, labour relations, power subsidies and infrastructure spending. The state has attracted large investments in electronics and electric vehicles while retaining a strong automobile base built over several decades. Any uncertainty in policy execution could affect expansion plans, but a stable administration could strengthen Tamil Nadu's position as a production hub at a time when global manufacturers are diversifying supply chains.

Vijay's cabinet includes a mix of TVK loyalists and figures brought in to manage administration, political outreach and coalition discipline. N. Anand, Aadhav Arjuna and other senior party functionaries are expected to play central roles in converting a campaign-driven organisation into a governing machine. The inclusion of experienced political hands will be closely scrutinised because TVK lacks the administrative depth of the DMK and AIADMK.

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The DMK, led by M. K. Stalin, now faces a sharp reversal after years in office, while the AIADMK's weakened position raises questions about the future of the opposition space. Vijay's rise has disrupted the familiar structure of Tamil Nadu politics, where cinema and politics have long intersected but power has remained largely within parties rooted in the Dravidian movement. His victory shows that celebrity appeal, when tied to welfare messaging and anti-incumbency sentiment, can still reshape electoral arithmetic.

Coalition pressures may emerge quickly. Parties extending support to TVK will expect policy consultation, constituency-level influence and space in governance decisions. Welfare commitments, including subsidised power, will also place pressure on state finances unless matched by revenue growth and investment-led job creation.