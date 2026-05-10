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Indian PM Urges Reduced Fuel Use Amid Middle East War Disruption


2026-05-10 02:03:12
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Bengaluru, India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the people of India to cut down on petrol and diesel consumption amid supply disruptions due to the Middle East war.

India is one of few countries in the region that has not increased prices of petrol and diesel for domestic consumers or rationed supplies.

But it has increased prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) -- a primary cooking fuel in this country -- after disruptions following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which led to Iran's near-total blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

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"We have to reduce our use of petrol and diesel. In cities with metro lines, we should try to travel by metro...If we must use a car, then we should try to car pool," he said, addressing a gathering in southern Telangana state.

He added that restrictions on use were also necessary to save foreign currency spent on fuel imports.

"We must also place a strong emphasis on saving foreign exchange, as petrol and diesel have become so expensive globally."

Modi also urged people to resume energy-saving schemes that were in place during the Covid pandemic.

"We should prioritise work from home, online conferences, and virtual meetings again," he said.

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The Peninsula

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