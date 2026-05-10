Egypt Condemns Targeting Of Commercial Cargo Ship In Qatari Territorial Waters

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egypt condemned on Sunday the targeting of a commercial cargo ship within the territorial waters of the State of Qatar.

In its statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that "targeting commercial and civilian vessels constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and the principles of freedom of maritime navigation, and represents a dangerous escalation that threatens the security of waterways and global trade."

It also affirmed Egypt's "full solidarity with the State of Qatar and its support for all measures taken to protect its security and sovereignty and to ensure the safety of maritime navigation."

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the country's warning regarding the serious repercussions of continued regional escalation on the security and stability of the region.