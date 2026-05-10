TONIK Marks Strategic Industry Debut At B2b Luxury Connect Sri Lanka 2026

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) TONIK made its first official industry appearance at b2b Luxury Connect – Sri Lanka 2026, signalling a strategic step forward for the boutique hospitality brand as it strengthens its position within Sri Lanka's growing luxury tourism sector.

Held on 28 April at Monarch Imperial, b2b Luxury Connect is Sri Lanka's only curated luxury travel fair dedicated exclusively to the small luxury accommodation segment. The annual platform brings together over 300 carefully selected destination management companies (DMCs), travel agents, international tour operators, media, wedding planners, and industry stakeholders-creating a focused environment for high-value networking and business development.

For TONIK, participation represented more than brand visibility. It marked the company's entry into a broader industry conversation around the future of luxury travel-one increasingly shaped by authenticity, design-led hospitality, and experience-driven tourism.

This year's theme,“Customs & Heritage,” celebrated Sri Lanka's traditions through storytelling, property showcases, and curated engagement. The theme closely aligns with TONIK's brand philosophy of creating stays rooted in place, culture, and emotional connection.

With a portfolio spanning the hill country of Haputale, the southern coastline of Mirissa, and the heritage-rich surroundings of Galle, TONIK has positioned itself as a design-forward hospitality brand offering highly personalised guest experiences across boutique villas and private stays. Its participation reflects a broader industry shift, where travellers are moving beyond conventional luxury to seek more meaningful, story-led experiences that foster deeper connections to destinations and culture.

Throughout the event, TONIK engaged with international buyers, local travel specialists, and fellow boutique operators-exploring opportunities for partnerships, market expansion, and destination positioning. Discussions centred on experiential tourism, boutique travel trends, and Sri Lanka's growing appeal as a high-value luxury destination.

As Sri Lanka continues to strengthen its tourism recovery and attract premium international travellers, platforms such as b2b Luxury Connect are playing an increasingly important role in shaping the country's hospitality narrative and unlocking long-term commercial opportunities.

Commenting on the participation, TONIK Chief Executive Officer Raj Sundararajah stated:“Luxury today is no longer defined by scale, but by experience. Travellers are seeking spaces that feel personal, thoughtful, and rooted in authenticity. b2b Luxury Connect provided an important platform for conversations around where the industry is heading, and for TONIK, it was a valuable opportunity to contribute to that future.”