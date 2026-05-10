Sri Lanka Embassy In Belgium, Turkish Airlines Host Destination Awareness Dinner In Brussels

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Sri Lanka Embassy in Belgium, in collaboration with Turkish Airlines, hosted a Destination Awareness Dinner on 29 April at the Sri Lanka Residence in Brussels, welcoming over 40 participants from Belgium's travel and tourism industry.

The event saw the participation of leading outbound tour operators, travel agents, and journalists, reflecting growing interest in Sri Lanka as a sought-after travel destination. Walkers Tours Pvt Ltd, one of Sri Lanka's leading destination management companies, also participated, showcasing the country's diverse tourism offerings alongside its own services.

Held at a time when global tourism and airline operations continue to navigate challenging conditions, the event highlighted the importance of reliable connectivity between Europe and Asia. Turkish Airlines, which has maintained uninterrupted operations, was recognised as a dependable and convenient travel link for passengers journeying from Europe-including Belgium-to Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Belgium, Chandana Weerasena, in his opening remarks, shared encouraging insights into the steady rise of European-particularly Belgian-tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka. He noted with pride that the country recorded its highest-ever tourist arrivals in 2025, both globally and from Belgium. He also emphasised Sri Lanka's unique appeal and encouraged continued collaboration in promoting its diverse travel experiences.

Minister Commercial at the Embassy, Thavishya Mullegamgoda, presented a comprehensive overview of Sri Lanka's tourism landscape. Her presentation highlighted the island's wide-ranging offerings-from pristine beaches and ancient heritage sites to wildlife safaris and emerging segments such as weddings and honeymoons, eco and sustainable tourism, adventure travel, and MICE tourism. The presentation resonated strongly with attendees, generating enthusiasm to promote Sri Lanka as a must-visit destination.

Adding an industry perspective, Madura Hettiarachchi, Business Development Manager of Walkers Tours Pvt Ltd, introduced the audience to the company's innovative and non-traditional travel experiences. As part of the John Keells Holdings group, Walkers Tours provides integrated travel solutions alongside sister brands such as Cinnamon Hotels and Cinnamon Air-offering seamless, end-to-end travel planning that attracted strong interest from attendees. His presentation, supported by compelling visuals, further captured the audience's imagination.

Representing Turkish Airlines, Marketing Representative Amina Koktain shared insights into the airline's extensive connectivity to Sri Lanka. With 4–5 daily flights from Brussels to Istanbul and 11 weekly onward connections to Colombo, the airline offers flexible and convenient travel options. She also highlighted enhancements to the passenger experience, including its acclaimed Business Class and award-winning Economy Class services.

Guests were treated to an authentic Sri Lankan dinner, offering many their first taste of the island's rich culinary heritage. The evening concluded with an interactive quiz, where Erik Schoen from Uniglobe Robinson Travel won an economy class ticket to Sri Lanka sponsored by Turkish Airlines, while Maura De Brandt from BTS Travel received a land package including accommodation and transfers, courtesy of Walkers Tours.

The event concluded on a high note, strengthening ties between Sri Lanka's tourism sector, Belgian travel professionals, and Turkish Airlines-reinforcing collaborative efforts to position Sri Lanka as a premier travel destination and attract more European visitors.