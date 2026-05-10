Bitcoin Holds $80K Into Weekly Close Traders Expect Further Dip

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin extended its sideways drift around the $80,000 level as traders weighed a possible retest lower ahead of the week's end. After a midweek push toward the $83,000 mark that failed to hold, market participants are watching whether BTC can sustain above $80,000 or slip toward established support as momentum remains broadly constructive for a continuation higher.

Key takeaways:

Bitcoin has held above $80,000 through the weekend, but a sub-$80,000 retest remains on the radar for a test of nearby support. The prevailing bullish narrative hinges on a confluence of support levels just under $80,000-the so-called bull market support band formed by two moving averages-and a broader high-timeframe blue zone around $75,000. Inflation data in the U.S. next week is viewed as a potential catalyst, with traders saying the CPI release is largely priced in for the near term. Key levels to monitor include the $74,000 area as a critical fallback and liquidity sweeps that could signal the next move.

Near-term path: bulls test the 2D bull market band

Price action on the hourly to short-term charts shows BTC padding gains after a quiet weekend, avoiding a drop back below the $80,000 threshold. The decline from the midweek high near $83,000 failed to establish a sustained breakout, prompting traders to re-emphasize a retest of support as a prerequisite for a renewed upside move. Analysts point to the“bull market support band”-a duo of moving averages just below the $80,000 level-as a critical zone where buyers have previously stepped in during pullbacks.

In the view of Cryptic Trades, as long as BTC holds above the band and the adjacent blue-highlighted high-timeframe support around $75,000-which aligns with a notable bottoming formation observed in April 2025-the door remains open to higher prices. The note underscores how these zones have repeatedly proven to be meaningful turning points during the current rally phase.

Support levels and what traders want to see

Market participants highlighted a preference for a clean break above the stubborn area in the low $80,000s to confirm a more durable move higher. Daan Crypto Trades noted that the initial advance above the band was not a decisive breakout, signaling the need for a sustained hold in the upper $80,000s to validate continued upside.“Would want to see a move to at least clear that sticky area around the low $80Ks and hold there for a week or two,” they advised on social media.

From a broader perspective, the $74,000 region remains in view as a potential liquidity pivot should selling pressure intensify. Traders caution that a sweep of liquidity around key pivots could signal the next directional shift, making the area around the $74k–$75k zone particularly consequential for the near-term trajectory.

Inflation data as a potential catalyst

The upcoming release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April looms as a defining factor for the near-term path of BTC, with traders arguing that the data is largely priced in by the market. The CPI print is expected to reflect continuing macro pressures stemming from oil prices and broader geopolitical developments, with some observers suggesting the outcome could influence how large players adjust their risk profiles around this event.

Cryptocurrency traders point to the CPI milestone as a potential catalyst that may either reinforce Bitcoin's upside or reintroduce volatility as participants reassess inflation trajectories and macro risk. While a hotter-than-expected print could inject risk-off sentiment, a cooler outcome could keep the bulls in control as liquidity conditions remain supportive in the longer horizon. The immediate question remains whether price action can maintain its footing above the core support bands while traders await fresh cues from the inflation data.

In addition to the CPI narrative, traders continue to monitor the response around the bull market support band and the broader blue-support region near $75,000. Should price manage to stabilize and then clear the upper resistance area, the odds of a renewed ascent improve, according to multiple analysts who weighed in on the weekend chatter.

Overall, the market appears to be trading with a structured plan: hold above the key support zones to preserve the upside thesis, while waiting for a clearer signal from price action and the CPI release. The outcome this week may hinge on whether buyers can demonstrate resilience in the face of a potential near-term pullback or whether selling pressure intensifies, prompting a deeper test of the lower support band.

As the week unfolds, traders will be paying close attention to whether Bitcoin sustains above the 2D bull market band and the blue higher-timeframe support near $75,000, and how the CPI reading translates into shifts in risk appetite. If the price remains anchored above these levels, the case for further upside remains plausible; if not, a test of the $74,000 area could reframe the near-term outlook and set the stage for a more measured consolidation before the next leg higher.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.