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Ministry Of Finance Announces Targeted Amendments To Einvoicing System Decisions
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
.Enhancing competitiveness: The Ministry said the extension follows a comprehensive assessment of market readiness and responds to feedback from the business sector regarding the need for broader technical options and competitive pricing that serves persons subject to the eInvoicing system. The Ministry revealed that 32 Service Providers have already been approved, with a significant number of additional providers currently in the final stages of the accreditation process. It affirmed that this step will contribute to building a more integrated and competitive technical ecosystem. Enabling local companies: As part of efforts to support and empower local companies, the Ministry introduced amendments to Ministerial Decision No. (64) of 2025 concerning the criteria for acceptance and procedures for accrediting service providers under the eInvoicing system, through a process enabling the provision of technology solutions in collaboration with third-party providers. This process enables national companies to establish partnerships with international service providers to facilitate the transfer of technical know-how and deliver services aligned with local requirements, thereby accelerating the pace of digital transformation in the UAE. Fixed Implementation Timeline: The Ministry of Finance stressed that the timeline for the commencement of mandatory implementation will remain unchanged, confirming that entities subject to the eInvoicing system, namely those with annual revenues exceeding AED 50 million, are required to fully implement the eInvoicing system by no later than 1 January 2027. The Ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a clear and stable regulatory environment that ensures legal certainty, supports a smooth transition to the eInvoicing system, and enhances tax compliance efficiency across the UAE.
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Accredited Service Provider appointment deadline extended to 30 October 2026
White-label mechanism approved to allow national companies to partner with international providers for knowledge transfer and locally aligned service delivery
.Enhancing competitiveness: The Ministry said the extension follows a comprehensive assessment of market readiness and responds to feedback from the business sector regarding the need for broader technical options and competitive pricing that serves persons subject to the eInvoicing system. The Ministry revealed that 32 Service Providers have already been approved, with a significant number of additional providers currently in the final stages of the accreditation process. It affirmed that this step will contribute to building a more integrated and competitive technical ecosystem. Enabling local companies: As part of efforts to support and empower local companies, the Ministry introduced amendments to Ministerial Decision No. (64) of 2025 concerning the criteria for acceptance and procedures for accrediting service providers under the eInvoicing system, through a process enabling the provision of technology solutions in collaboration with third-party providers. This process enables national companies to establish partnerships with international service providers to facilitate the transfer of technical know-how and deliver services aligned with local requirements, thereby accelerating the pace of digital transformation in the UAE. Fixed Implementation Timeline: The Ministry of Finance stressed that the timeline for the commencement of mandatory implementation will remain unchanged, confirming that entities subject to the eInvoicing system, namely those with annual revenues exceeding AED 50 million, are required to fully implement the eInvoicing system by no later than 1 January 2027. The Ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a clear and stable regulatory environment that ensures legal certainty, supports a smooth transition to the eInvoicing system, and enhances tax compliance efficiency across the UAE.
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