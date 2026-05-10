Snake Expert Bitten By 15-Foot Python During Rescue In Dandeli, He Calmly Handles It Despite The Bite

Snake expert Razak Shah was bitten while rescuing a 15-foot python in Dandeli, Uttara Kannada. Teachers had alerted the Forest Department after spotting the snake. During the rescue, the python lunged and bit him, but he stayed calm.

Snake expert Razak Shah had a brush with danger in Dandeli, Uttara Kannada. He was rescuing a huge 15-foot python when things got risky. People are now praising his bravery for saving the massive snake despite the danger.A massive 15-foot python showed up in a gutter at the VTU college grounds in Dandeli. Worried teachers quickly called the Forest Department. They sent snake expert Razak Shah to the location, who then started the rescue operation.As Razak Shah tried to get the python out of the drain, it suddenly lunged and bit him on his stomach. For a second, the snake's speed and power shocked him. But he didn't panic. He held on, secured the python, and later released it in a nearby forest. Razak got away with minor injuries.Everyone thinks pythons are not venomous, and that's true. But it's a big mistake to think they don't bite. In fact, snake experts say a python's bite is one of the most powerful among all snakes.A python's teeth are a scary piece of engineering. They curve inwards, towards the back of its mouth. This design acts like a hook, making it almost impossible for prey to escape. When a python bites, its grip is so strong it can rip out a chunk of flesh.The python uses a clever swallowing trick. Its inward-facing teeth work like a one-way system. As it swallows its meal, the teeth prevent the prey from slipping back out. Once something is in its mouth, there's no getting away.A python's real weapon is its strength. It doesn't inject venom. Instead, it coils its body around its prey and squeezes with incredible force. This process, called constriction, stops blood flow and breathing, killing the animal before the python swallows it whole.So, even without venom, a python is a dangerous animal because of its sheer power and sharp teeth. Thanks to Razak Shah's quick thinking and bravery in Dandeli, this massive python was saved and a major accident was avoided.