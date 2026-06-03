Jennifer Lopez Shares How She 'Prepared' For Bikini Scene In 'Office Romance'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, June 4 (IANS) Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez has shared that she was quite well-prepared for her bikini scene in 'Office Romance'.

The 56-year-old actress stars alongside Brett Goldstein in 'Office Romance', the new Ol Parker-directed romcom film, reports 'Female First UK'.

Jennifer has revealed how she prepared herself for her bikini scene. Speaking to Extra, Jennifer said, "You know that you're gonna be on screen. You gotta be prepared, in the gym and eating right. It's about eating healthy and eating the right things and working out and being consistent. I say these things all the time”.

Brett, 45, also shows some skin in the new movie, and the actor has confessed to feeling under pressure.

Asked if he felt some pressure, Brett, who is best known for playing Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, the hit Apple TV series, said, "Of course I f****** did... I'm doing a scene with this one”.

As per 'Female First UK', meanwhile, Jennifer was also thrilled to see On the Floor, her 2011 hit single, and a recreation of her iconic green Grammys dress feature on a recent episode of Off Campus.

Actress Mika Abdalla wore the dress and danced to the song on the TV romantic-drama series, and Jennifer loves that younger fans are now revisiting some of her older music.

The actress-singer said, "I was blown away, I was. It was fantastic. First of all, I just was enjoying the show, but then to see what happened with the song after that and how viral it went. And then we met up and did a TikTok together, which was so much fun. It's funny that a song that you made 15 years ago could go back into the charts. It's incredible”.

“And it also says a lot about the music business, in a way, like how these songs that you made that you love can actually all of a sudden be introduced to a whole new generation in a different way. And it's fantastic. I loved it. I loved it, and I thought it was really clever the way they did it. I like the show a lot. I think it's kind of emotionally intelligent in a way, even though it's sexy and young and fun”, she added.