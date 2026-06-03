Senator Yaghi Highlights Disability Inclusion At World Urban Forum In Baku

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 3 (Petra) -- Senator Asia Yaghi, Chairwoman of the Committee for Persons with Disabilities in the Senate, participated in the 13th World Urban Forum and the General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform, held in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.

According to a statement issued by the Senate, the General Assembly was held alongside the World Urban Forum, which this year is convened under the theme "Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities," with broad participation from governments, international institutions, civil society organizations and experts from around the world.

Yaghi presented a series of specialized papers and interventions focusing on inclusion, the rights of persons with disabilities and inclusive development.

She delivered a paper titled "Accessible Cities and an Inclusive Future: Partnership Among Governments, Legislators, International Organizations and Civil Society." She also presented a paper entitled "Inclusive Cities and Promoting Independent Living – Toward an Inclusive Future." In addition, Yaghi participated in a session titled "Baku Urban Week: Inclusive Development Experience and Sustainable City Models in the Global South." She also presented a paper titled "Climate and Population Sustainability: A Gender Perspective," as well as another paper on "Inclusive Cities and Independent Living for Persons with Disabilities." Yaghi further delivered a paper addressing "The Importance of Leadership in the Lives of Persons with Disabilities and Empowering Their Institutions to Advance and Achieve Genuine Inclusion." During her participation, Yaghi emphasized the importance of strengthening international cooperation and exchanging expertise among civil society organizations to help develop more inclusive and sustainable development initiatives.

She noted that empowering persons with disabilities is an essential component of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and building just and equitable societies.

//Petra// AF