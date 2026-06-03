More Than UAH 100M Stolen During Construction Of Protection For Electrical Substation In Zakarpattia SSU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU stated this on its website.

"As a result of comprehensive measures, a local former official was exposed as being involved in the theft of UAH 104 million during the construction of a protective structure for a local key electrical substation," the statement said.

The investigation found that the suspect was a former head of the regional Service for Restoration and Infrastructure Development. In March 2024, while in office, he signed completion certificates for the construction of protection for the energy facility against Russian air attacks.

"The total cost of the project was UAH 5.1 billion. To misappropriate part of these funds, the official approved the contractor's purchase of building materials at artificially inflated prices. The 'difference' obtained was diverted into the shadows through controlled companies and distributed among all participants in the scheme," the SSU noted.

SSU announces suspicion notices against three organizers of illegal voting in occupied parts of Luhansk

The agency said that after the state funds were stolen, conditions were created that could have caused the construction deadlines for the facility to be missed. The protective structures still remain unfinished.

An expert examination initiated by the SSU confirmed the facts of the crime.

During searches at the former official's residence and previous workplace, documentation and computer equipment containing evidence of illegal activity were found.

The suspect has been notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which covers misappropriation, embezzlement, or taking property through abuse of official position on a particularly large scale.

The investigation is ongoing to bring all those involved in the theft of state budget funds to justice.

As Ukrinform reported, tax evasion through "business splitting" was exposed in Zakarpattia.

Photo: SSU