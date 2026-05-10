Paris Mayor Tries Petrykivka Painting At Ukrainian Stand During Europe Day Celebration

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform's correspondent, the event was also attended by Ukraine's Ambassador to France, Vadym Omelchenko, representatives of the Ukrainian community, and civic associations.

"The city of Paris has actively supported Ukrainians, particularly Kyiv residents, in recent years. We are ready to continue this maximum support in the future; we have many new ideas and plans," Gregoire said.

He visited the Ukrainian space of the Vidkryta Arka association, which provides psychological support to displaced children. There, the Paris mayor tried his hand at the art of Petrykivka painting for the first time.

War on velvet cushions: Artifacts from destroyed Ukrainian cities will be carried through Venice streets

Ukraine's Ambassador Vadym Omelchenko, in turn, noted that this decorative painting style is inscribed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list and originates from the Dnipropetrovsk region, which has been regularly subjected to Russian shelling since the beginning of the war.

"Europe is strong in its unity, cultural diversity, and solidarity. And it is gratifying to see how Ukraine enriches Europe and is an integral part of the great European family," Omelchenko said.

Europe Day concluded with a concert featuring musical bands from France, European countries, and Ukraine. Ukrainian indie-folk musician Postman also performed at Place de la Republique.

Several Ukrainian associations took part in the European Fair held on Europe Day, May 9, near Notre-Dame Cathedral in Strasbourg.