Shakhtar Seal Ukrainian Premier League Title With 4-0 Win Over Poltava

Dmytro Kryskiv opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time (45+3), before Isaque Silva struck twice after the break (55, 61). Lassina Traore made it 4-0 in the 67th minute.

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