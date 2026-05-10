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Shakhtar Seal Ukrainian Premier League Title With 4-0 Win Over Poltava

Shakhtar Seal Ukrainian Premier League Title With 4-0 Win Over Poltava


2026-05-10 11:36:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the decisive match at Arena Lviv on Sunday saw Shakhtar in full control from start to finish.

Dmytro Kryskiv opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time (45+3), before Isaque Silva struck twice after the break (55, 61). Lassina Traore made it 4-0 in the 67th minute.

It marks Shakhtar's 16th Ukrainian league title.

Photo: FC Shakhtar Donetsk

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UkrinForm

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