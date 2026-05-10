Costa Rica: Mos Pabitra Margherita Inaugurates Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Wall In University Of Peace

MENAFN - IANS) San Jose, May 10 (IANS) The Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Sunday inaugurated the 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' Wall in University of Peace in Costa Rica's San Jose.

While sharing pictures on social media platform X, MoS Margherita said, "Proud to inaugurate the 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' Wall at the University of Peace in Costa Rica. 'World is One Family', which is India's ancient philosophy of universal brotherhood that continues to guide our engagement with the world."

The MoS also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the University of Peace.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Bapuji belonged not just to India but to all of humanity. His message of peace and non-violence echoes across every corner of the world."

He also planted a sapling under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative in Costa Rica.

In another post on X, MoS Margherita said, "A sapling planted today in San Jose, Costa Rica, in the spirit of PM Narendra Modi ji's inspiring initiative 'Ek ped maa ke naam'. May it grow as strong and enduring as the friendship between India and Costa Rica. India remains committed to a greener, more sustainable world for generations to come."

On Saturday, Pabitra Margherita inaugurated a new office centre of Feuji, a global Indian IT Deep Tech company, in Costa Rica.

The MoS also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Costa Rica's newly-elected President Laura Fernandez and conveyed India's warm greetings to her.

Laura Fernandez was sworn in as the President of Costa Rica for a four-year term during a ceremony at the National Stadium in San Jose.

"Honoured to be part of the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President of Costa Rica. Conveyed warm greetings from the President, Prime Minister, and the people of India to the President and Government of Costa Rica, and wished them every success in serving the people of Costa Rica," MoS Margherita said in a post on X.

India and Costa Rica enjoy cordial and warm relations, which are being strengthened by the growing commercial engagement between the two countries, according to the Indian Embassy in Panama, which is concurrently accredited to Costa Rica.

Mos Margherita is on an official visit to Costa Rica, Honduras, Belize and Commonwealth of Dominica from May 8-15.