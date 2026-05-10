PM Modi Confident Of BJP Forming Next Government In Telangana

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exuded confidence that the BJP will form the next government in Telangana with a huge majority.

Addressing a public meeting at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, he claimed that people of Telangana are seeking change as they are fed up with the unfulfilled promises of Congress and BRS, and their dynastic politics.

The Prime Minister began his speech with a mention of the BJP's electoral victory in West Bengal.

“Yesterday, I was in Bengal. For the first time, a BJP CM has taken oath there. For the first time, a BJP government has been formed in Bengal with a massive majority. And I am seeing that the enthusiasm for this historic victory is visible here in Telangana as well. Every BJP worker here is filled with zeal,” he said.

The Prime Minister claimed that the people's blessings on the BJP are continuously increasing in every corner of the country. The people of the country are repeatedly stamping their approval on the BJP's model of development and good governance.

He said in Bengal, it was not just political parties that won or lost, but people defeated a kind of politics that had, in a way, kept the people of Bengal bound in the chains of slavery.

“In this country, Congress increased corruption, promoted dynastic politics, and worked to choke constitutional institutions. When TMC was formed, it learned all these evils from Congress. At the same time, TMC also adopted all the bad habits of the Left. And then TMC developed the most despised and dangerous model in India's politics,” PM Modi said.

“Bengal has defeated such a terrifying model of political dictatorship. Therefore, there is a celebration across the country. It feels as if the people of Bengal are now breathing freely in the open after years. Today, in every corner of Hindustan, from Assam to Odisha... and from Bengal to Puducherry... this is not just electoral expansion. This is a sign of that change in India's political psyche, where the public is now choosing trust over dynasty,” he added.

He stated that 75 years after Independence, the BJP government in Assam has achieved a hat-trick, and in Puducherry too, the BJP-NDA government has returned to power again.“After such a victory for the BJP, I am also observing the sentiments of the people of Telangana. In Telangana, everyone is saying the same thing- this time, a BJP government in Telangana too.”

The Prime Minister recalled that Telangana is the land that gave the BJP an MP when the party had only two MPs in the entire country.“When the BJP did not have any support across the nation, even then, the BJP used to get Telangana's support. Now, almost half of the MPs here are from the BJP. I have full faith in the people of Telangana and the state's BJP workers that the BJP will form the next government with a huge majority,” he said.

He reiterated that the BJP is committed to the development of Telangana.

“Our effort is to ensure that Telangana and Hyderabad progress with the same speed as a developed India. This is the continuous commitment of the Central Government. With this very objective, a short while ago, I got the opportunity to lay the foundation stone for projects worth thousands of crores,” said PM Modi.

He alleged that the Congress party has the habit of making false promises before elections and forgetting them after coming to power.

The Prime Minister said Congress in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka forgot its promises and remarked that Telangana is witnessing the same situation.

He also accused the Congress of trying to save Maoists even when the Maoist terror in the country is breathing its last.

“The Congress party's priority is not serving the people. The Congress party has now become the main base of divisive, hate-filled politics that splits the country. The Congress party has become even more Left than the Left parties... meaning, a firm and distorted Maoist. And it has become a more hardcore Muslim Leaguer than the Muslim League itself. That's why people are calling the Congress party MMC... meaning, the Muslim League Maoist Congress.”

State BJP president Ramchander Rao, Union ministers G. Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP K. Laxman and other BJP leaders addressed the public meeting.