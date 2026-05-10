Himanta Biswa Sarma Appointed Assam CM, To Take Oath On May 12

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 10 (IANS) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday appointed BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Minister of the state under Article 164(1) of the Constitution of India, officials said.

According to an official notification issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Department, Sarma will be sworn in at 11.40 a.m. on May 12 at the Veterinary College Field in the Khanapara area of Guwahati.

The notification stated that the Governor, in exercise of the powers vested in him under Clause (1) of Article 164 of the Constitution, was pleased to appoint Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Minister of Assam.

The order was issued from Dispur on Sunday and digitally signed by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota.

Earlier in the day, Sarma met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and formally staked claim to form the next government in the state after being elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA alliance in Assam.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister J.P. Nadda, along with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, attended the BJP Legislature Party meeting in Guwahati as central observers appointed by the party leadership.

Following the meeting, Nadda announced Sarma's name as the leader of the NDA Legislature Party.

The BJP's alliance partners, including the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), also extended support to Sarma's leadership.

The BJP-led NDA secured a decisive mandate in the recently concluded Assam Assembly elections, paving the way for Sarma to assume office as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term.

Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony at Khanapara are underway, with senior BJP leaders, Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states, party workers and supporters expected to attend the event in large numbers.

Officials said elaborate security arrangements and administrative preparations were being made for the oath-taking ceremony in Guwahati.