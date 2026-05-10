Households In Pakistan Exploit Children, Women As Govt Fails To Enforce Law

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, May 10 (IANS) Pakistan is failing millions of domestic workers, as they face exploitation, abuse and economic insecurity due to the government's failure to enforce the law, leaving millions of people, including women and children, exploited and abused with a lack of legal protection, a report said.

According to the report, Punjab remains in a troubling situation despite the Domestic Workers Act in 2019, which is yet to be fully implemented.

"According to available data, Lahore division has the highest number of domestic workers (more than four million), followed by Rawalpindi (1.6 million), Faisalabad (1.4 million), Gujranwala (1.2 million), Multan (700,000), Sargodha (500,000), and Sahiwal and DG Khan divisions (around 200,000 each)," the report from The Express Tribune noted.

It highlighted that most of these workers are women and children, and girls make up a significant portion of child labour in this sector.

The Domestic Workers Act in 2019 itself contain key contradictions, the report said.

"It sets the minimum working age at 15 years, conflicting with constitutional provisions, and allows only six weeks of maternity leave compared to 90 days in other laws," it noted.

An NGO leader, Syeda Farah Hashmi, called for a dedicated fund and enforcement of the Rs 40,000 minimum wage.

She also stressed the need to recognise women's economic contribution formally and introduce skill development programs, the report said.

"Pakistan has ratified ILO Convention 189, which obligates the country to protect domestic workers. Most workers are uneducated women and girls, making them highly vulnerable. The sector remains undocumented, wages are paid in cash, and minimum wage laws are rarely enforced," Civil society activist Amna Malik said as quoted by the report.

Two women said that "NGOs often conduct symbolic activities without real impact. We face salary deductions for leave and receive no medical support", and urged the government for financial assistance, the report noted.

Shahnaz Ajmal, President of the Women Domestic Workers Union in Pakistan's Punjab, who shared her personal story of abuse and exploitation, pointed out gender-based wage discrimination and demanded social security cards for domestic workers.

According to Syeda Kulsume Hai, Director General of Labour Welfare in Punjab, the law contains gaps and was drafted hastily.