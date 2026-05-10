Amit Shah On India's Matured Democracy At Tushar Mehta's Book Launch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attended the launch of two books authored by the Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, titled 'The Bench, the Bar, & the Bizarre' and 'The Lawful and the Awful'. During the event, Shah reflected on India's democratic resilience and the evolving landscape of the legal profession in the digital age.

Shah on India's Democratic Resilience

The Home Minister emphasised that India's multi-party democratic parliamentary system has matured significantly since Independence. He noted that the transition of power and legislative changes in India stand as a global example of stability.

Shah remarked that over the 76-year journey of the Constitution, democracy has been driven to "profound depths." He highlighted a unique hallmark of Indian governance. "Over the seventy-six-year journey of our Constitution, we have driven the roots of our democracy to profound depths. We have undoubtedly strengthened our multi-party democratic parliamentary system. Furthermore, from 1947 to the present day, every change that has taken place in this country--whether through the Parliament or the State Legislative Assemblies--has been accepted without the shedding of a single drop of blood," said Shah.

Future Challenges: Law and Technology

Addressing the content of the books, Shah praised Mehta's "inquisitive mind" and his foresight regarding the intersection of law and technology. The books explore the potential consequences of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and modern technologies within the judicial system.

Shah noted that as technology becomes more integrated into legal processes, the books effectively map out the "potential consequences" and challenges that the judiciary must be prepared to face. He said, "'The Bench, the Bar, & the Bizarre', this book presents itself as the work of an inquisitive mind. Through concrete examples, it elucidates the nature of the challenges that the judiciary is poised to face in the future regarding AI and modern technologies..." He further noted that, "With the advent of technology comes its inevitable utilisation; and should it be utilised, this book has very effectively placed before us the potential consequences..."

A Symbolic Gesture on Mother's Day

Shah also spoke about the emotional significance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta dedicating his book to his mother, while attending the launch event of 'The Bench, the Bar, & the Bizarre' and *'The Lawful and the Awful'.

He said, "He has dedicated this book to his mother... The fact that he chose to hold the launch of this book today, on Mother's Day, is a deeply symbolic and truly beautiful gesture." He further added, "Although here in India, every single day is Mother's Day." (ANI)

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