Free Chrome Extension Helps Users Avoid Overpaying Online, Saving an Average of 58% on Everyday Purchases

The extension runs passively in the background while users browse online stores. When a user views a product, BetterPrice checks whether the same item is available for a lower price elsewhere and surfaces that information instantly.

The idea behind the tool came from a simple personal observation: even close family members were repeatedly overpaying for identical products online without realizing it.

“I noticed my parents were buying everyday items from trusted websites, but the same products were often available elsewhere for significantly less,” Robert Owen said.“It wasn't about scams - it was about lack of visibility.”

Early Results: Meaningful Consumer Savings

According to early usage data, users of BetterPrice have seen:



Average savings of ~58% on detected price differences Estimated annual savings of $300–$500 per user, depending on shopping behavior and category mix

While results vary, the data suggests that a significant portion of online purchases may include avoidable price inefficiencies across different retailers and listings.

Addressing a Hidden Inefficiency in Online Shopping

Despite the growth of e-commerce, pricing transparency remains fragmented across platforms. The same product can often appear at drastically different prices depending on the seller, marketplace structure, or listing source.

BetterPrice aims to reduce this friction by acting as a lightweight comparison layer directly inside the browsing experience - removing the need for users to manually search multiple sites or compare prices themselves.

How It Works

BetterPrice is a free desktop Chrome extension



Runs automatically while users browse e-commerce websites

Detects product identifiers and matches them across listings

Surfaces cheaper alternatives in real time Requires no manual searching or configuration

The goal is to make price comparison invisible and effortless - integrated directly into the shopping experience rather than adding an extra step.

Privacy-First Design

The extension is built with a strong focus on simplicity and privacy:



Free to install and use

No user accounts required

No personal tracking or profiling Works locally during browsing sessions

Users simply install the extension and continue shopping normally, with automatic price protection running in the background.

A Broader Shift Toward Consumer Price Transparency

BetterPrice highlights a growing gap in e-commerce: while products are easier than ever to access, price visibility remains inconsistent across platforms.

In many cases, identical products may be listed at significantly different prices due to marketplace fragmentation, seller strategies, or distribution channels.

The extension introduces a real-time consumer-facing layer that helps surface these differences at the exact moment of purchase intent.

Looking Ahead

The team behind BetterPrice is currently exploring expanded coverage across additional marketplaces and potential mobile experiences.

The long-term vision is to reduce unnecessary overpaying by making price transparency a default part of online shopping.

“We're not trying to change how people shop,” Robert Owen said.“We're just making sure they don't overpay while doing it.”

About BetterPrice

BetterPrice is a free Chrome extension that helps online shoppers automatically detect lower prices for identical products while browsing. It runs in real time and requires no accounts, tracking, or user setup - offering a simple way to avoid overpriced listings online.





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Free Chrome Extension Helps Users Avoid Overpaying Online, Saving an Average of 58% on Everyday Purchases