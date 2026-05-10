War Update: 60 Clashes On Front Lines Since Midnight, Pokrovsk Axis Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, 60 combat engagements have taken place along the front line, with the highest number of battles recorded on the Pokrovskyi axis.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook in its operational update as of 16:00 on Sunday, May 10, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces shelled the border settlements of Koreniok, Novovasylivka, Rohozine, Yastrubshchyna, Budky, Atynske, Neskuchne, Bachivsk, Luzhky, Volfyne, and Iskryskivshchyna in the Sumy region with artillery.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions nine times, with one engagement still ongoing. In addition, Russian forces carried out 41 strikes on settlements and Ukrainian military positions, ten of which involved multiple rocket launch systems.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, Russian troops launched eight assaults against Ukrainian units in the areas of Zelenе, Starytsia, Petro-Ivanivka, Myrove, Symynivka, and Krasne Pershe, with one engagement ongoing.

No offensive actions were conducted on the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, Orikhiv, and Dnipro River axes.

On the Lyman axis, Russian forces launched five assaults in the areas of Zarichne, Lyman, Stavky, and Ozerne.

Russian forces using heavy hexacopters to mine roads on Sloviansk front

On the Sloviansk axis, Ukrainian forces repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, Russian forces carried out five attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, and Ivanopillia, with one engagement ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk axis, Russian troops attempted 24 times to push Ukrainian forces out of their positions in the areas of Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, Novopidhorodnie, and toward Hanniivka, Myrne, Serhiivka, and Novooleksandrivka. One engagement is ongoing.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, Ukrainian defenders stopped an enemy attack in the area of Oleksandrohrad.

On the Huliaipole axis, Ukrainian forces repelled nine Russian attacks in the areas of Rybne, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, and Huliaipilske.

No significant changes in the situation have been reported on other axes at this time.

No attempts by the Russian army to advance have been recorded.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces