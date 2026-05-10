Saudi Aramco Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) announced on Sunday its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, reporting a robust performance driven by resilience and operational flexibility.

The company clarified that adjusted net income reached SAR 126.0 billion, compared to SAR 99.8 billion in the first quarter of last year, whereas cash flow from operating activities amounted to SAR 115.2 billion, compared to SAR 118.9 billion recorded during the first quarter of the previous year.

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Free cash flow reached SAR 69.9 billion, compared to SAR 71.8 billion in the first quarter of last year.

This change was primarily impacted by a SAR 59.1 billion increase in working capital.

The gearing ratio reached 4.8 percent as of March 31, 2026, compared to 3.8 percent at the end of 2025, while capital expenditures of SAR 45.4 billion for the first quarter, aimed at supporting Aramco's growth objectives.

The board of directors also confirmed base dividend distributions for the first quarter of 2026 worth SAR 82.1 billion, marking a 3.5 percent year-on-year increase, to be paid in the second quarter.

Saudi Aramco noted a significant increase in throughput via the East-West pipeline, which reached its maximum capacity of 7 million barrels of oil per day during the first quarter.

This surge supports exports from Saudi's west coast, complemented by the availability of domestic and international storage facilities, provide additional options for the company.

Strategic investments in critical infrastructure and robust contingency plans also played a key role in ensuring business continuity and mitigating potential disruptions.